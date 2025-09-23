Flu and Covid-19 vaccines available to book now

GET PROTECTED: Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses are encouraging those eligible for a free NHS flu and/or Covid-19 vaccine to book an appointment through the National Booking System.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS will be sending out invitations this month to remind people who are eligible to come forward as soon as they can, but anyone eligible does not need to wait for an invite and can book on the NHS website, NHS App or by calling 119.

This year, Covid-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as children and pregnant women, from October the flu vaccination is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, individuals under 65 with long term conditions, care home residents, designated carers, and close/household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

For adults eligible for both vaccines the NHS aims to make flu and Covid-19 jabs available at the same time, providing protection from both viruses in one visit.

Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire said: “This autumn, we are working across South Yorkshire to deliver Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to those most at risk of serious illness.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family, while also helping to ease pressure on local health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children who take up the flu vaccine also not only protect themselves but also help reduce the spread of illness to more vulnerable friends and relatives.

“As we head into winter, when we spend more time indoors and viruses spread more easily, vaccination is the most effective step you can take to stay well.

“Since it takes several days for immunity to build, we strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, ensuring maximum protection throughout the colder months.”

Last winter NHS services experienced a mix of seasonal viruses including Covid-19, flu, norovirus (diarrhoeas and vomiting) and RSV, prompting the NHS to last month issue a call for pregnant women to come forward for their RSV jabs to help protect their babies during this winter against respiratory viruses.