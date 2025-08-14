Flats could face demolition after retrospective planning bid fails

A DEVELOPER is facing the prospect of demolishing a block of nine apartments built without permission in Rotherham, following a long - and highly complex - planning wrangle.

The building, on a former garage site in Shelley Road, Herringthorpe, was granted ‘outline’ planning permission in 2005 - which covered everything except landscaping.

A follow-up application for those details was never completed, because necessary information was not submitted to Rotherham Council, meaning the whole application was voided.

However, the building went up and after standing as an empty shell for some years, was completed and occupied by 2021.

Complaints went in to the council at that point, and an investigation confirmed there was no permission in place for the building.

An application was rejected by the council earlier this year and amended plans were put forwards, which meant reducing the size of two windows and installing obscured glass to reduce overlooking, which council planners believed to be an acceptable solution.

But their recommendation to approve the new scheme was rejected by councillors on the planning board, after hearing from residents who told of their experiences - including one who had a tenant wave across at them while in their bedroom.

Another reported sewage leaking into their garden, apparently from a drain ruptured during construction of the flats.

Overlooked: Councillors supported neighbours who complained they are overlooked by tenants

Councillors were warned that refusal would mean the council would have to instigate enforcement action - with the only viable option for that being total demolition of the building.

Because the situation has been going on for so long, the timescale for that was short, however - though the principle that it could happen had already been agreed within the authority.

It is possible the developer may appeal, which would mean the saga would go into a new chapter.

One historic issue had been uncertainty about whether the flats were built over a sewer, leading to an objection from Yorkshire Water.

A neighbour who spoke at the meeting said they had made a Freedom of Information request stating council planners had contacted them earlier this year to say that if their objection was not withdrawn, it could lead to the demolition of the building. YW went on to withdraw their objection.

Cllr Paul Thorp told the meeting: “It should have never been built, it is overpowering and causes too many problems with overlooking.”

Cllr Joshua Bacon added: “This is probably the most bizarre application I have ever witnessed. I will not be supporting this application.”

Planners had recommended imposing a time limit on the developer to make changes to the building, and laying out formal car parking bays, of three months, to try to make sure improvements came quickly for residents.

They also informed councillors that they may have to provide a timespan of 12 months for the building to be demolished, to give existing tenants the opportunity to find new homes, to avoid infringing human rights.

The council had previously checked the status of tenancies, the meeting was told, and it was understood those living there had them renewed on a six-monthly basis.

Concerns over access to the site for vehicles, including emergency services, were dismissed by council highways experts, who said available space was adequate.