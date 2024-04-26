Firm's £2m factory upgrade to boost 'book printing speed by 50 per cent'

Instantprint installing new Muller Martini Prinova Digital Saddle Stitcher at its Manvers factory

Wath-based Instantprint has invested nearly £2m in the UK’s first Muller Martini Prinova Digital stitching lines as part of a broader additional investment in book binding.

The speed of the new stitcher allows the company to print books 50 per cent faster than its existing technology, as well as easily switch the way the stitcher is fed, helping to speed up the turnaround time of delivery.

Co-founder of Instantprint James Kinsella said: ““The Muller Martinis are capable of being fed from any device in the factory making them very flexible.

“The key thing for us is that we do lots of jobs on lots of different materials, so job-to-job changeover is really important.

“We could feed the stitchers with reels and move from size-to-size automatically, and could also switch from reels to sections, to digital sheets.

“The team are currently working intensively on setting up the automated workflow and integrating the new stitchers with its internal systems, with the first machine being installed now, and the second following soon.”

Members of Instantprint's print team have received training directly from Muller Martini to help maximise the equipment's capabilities and get it in action sooner.