Film-maker’s ‘deeply personal’ challenge

Rebecca Sills.

A YOUNG film-maker is taking on a “deeply personal” challenge to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Rebecca Sills' award-winning movie Regeneration was screened at Cineworld in Barnsley last year at an event that attracted 100 people including the Mayor and Mayoress of Barnsley.

The 25-year-old, from Bolton on Dearne, attended the screening along with her dad Dean (55), who narrated and produced the emotional film which tells the story of the miners' strike of 1984-1985 and included interviews, archive footage and anecdotes about life in the Dearne Valley today.

Now Rebecca is preparing to get her running shoes on to raise money for Macmillan in memory of one of the people who played a “crucial role” in the production of the film.

John Beard, Rebecca Sills and John Greaves - the former miners who were involved in Regeneration.

She said: “John Beard not only provided me with a filming location but also shared valuable knowledge and insights into the world of coal mining.

“His story was both captivating and heart-breaking, as he recounted the dangerous conditions and long hours he endured underground.

“Despite the hardships, John spoke with pride about the camaraderie among his fellow miners and the sense of purpose he felt in providing for his family.

“Without John's invaluable contributions, this film would not have come to fruition.

“John passed away last year after battling cancer, a loss that was truly devastating.

“He was a true hero in every sense of the word.

“His absence has left a void that is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“His unwavering strength and determination in the face of such a devastating illness left a profound impact on me.

“So the reason I chose to participate in this 28 mile run for Macmillan in February is deeply personal and meaningful.

“So far, I have successfully raised £300 for Macmillan and by fundraising for this wonderful charity, I hope to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most and continue to raise awareness about the critical importance of cancer research and early detection.

“I am honoured to pay tribute to John's memory by carrying forward his message of hope and resilience.”

To donate visit https://tinyurl.com/RebeccaSillsRun.