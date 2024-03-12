BIG SCREEN: Rebecca and Dean with John Greaves (centre)

The 25-year-old, from Bolton upon Dearne, was celebrating after her award-winning movie Regeneration was screened at Cineworld in Barnsley.

Rebecca, along with her dad Dean (55), who narrated and produced this emotional film which tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end, attended the ‘screen 4’ showing which attracted around 100 people – including the Mayor and Mayoress of Barnsley and Cllr Dorothy Coates – on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film discusses the miners' strike of 1984-1985 and includes interviews, archive footage and anecdotes about what life is like in the Dearne Valley today.

John Greaves, who worked on Regeneration, introduced the film along with Dean and Rebecca, who said: “It was such an amazing event, the feedback was lovely. It was absolutely brilliant seeing my film on the big screen.

"A huge thank you to everyone at Cineworld in Barnsley, especially Chris, Oli and Dan.”

Dean said: “We are extremely proud of our Rebecca and her achievements. A big thank you to John Greaves, we couldn’t have done the film without him, along with John Beard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cineworld has been fantastic and we are grateful to them for bringing our film to the silver screen. Thanks to everyone who attended the screening and for their lovely comments.”

Regeneration, which has been featured on ITV Calendar and GB News, has now won 11 awards in international film festivals and is available to buy on DVD from Amazon at £7.

Dean and Rebecca initially won prizes for a number of nature films, then branched out with western A Dollar To Die For – the first movie of that genre to be shot in the Dearne Valley – before making Regeneration.