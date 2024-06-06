'Fantastic' creative opportunity for schools as £10,000 arts funding announced

A previous CCoC themed workshop with pupils - photo by James Mulkeen

ROTHERHAM schools are set for a creative funding boost of £10,000 ahead of the borough becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.

The team behind Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture initiative has announced the new funding pot, provided by Arts Council England, to help local schools achieve the prestigious Artsmark Award – designed to empower teachers with the skills needed to embed arts, culture and creativity across the whole curriculum.

The funding will be divided between a number of different schools in the area and can be used to pay for creative activities, equipment, trips, events, and visits from creative facilitators and artists.Sarah Christie, programme manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for schools to boost their arts, culture and creativity curriculum with specialist support from Artsmark, and work with other local schools on collaborative creative events for Children’s Capital of Culture festival year in 2025.

“We’re looking for innovative and exciting ideas and an enthusiasm for creative learning.”

The CCoC team delivering a previous workshop for pupils - photo by James Mulkeen

Alison Stenton, a teacher from Thorpe Hesley Primary School, said: “Rotherham becoming Children’s Capital of Culture is a massive opportunity and opens up so many possibilities for our children.

“It widens participation in creativity and culture and empowers these young people to make Rotherham the place they want it to be in the future.

“We’re all really excited about it.”

A dedicated team from the CCoC programme have visited almost 100 schools and colleges since 2022, delivering themed workshops with pupils and producing creative outputs for different events and projects.

Abi Cobb, CCoC engagement manager, said: “It’s one of the best bits of our job, going into schools and seeing the kids get genuinely excited about Rotherham becoming Children’s Capital of Culture and what this big title means for them.”

To apply, schools need to answer the question: ‘What creative activities would you like to see in your school and your local area in 2025 for Children’s Capital of Culture, and why?’

Applications should be sent to [email protected] by Monday, July 1 2024.