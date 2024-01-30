Extra 'meet and greet' events added for The Reytons' Meadowhall pop-up shop

The Reytons have had to add extra meet and greet events at their pop-up shop at Meadowhall

The store opened at the weekend to celebrate the release of new album 'Ballad Of A Bystander' and is home to a range of exclusive never-before-seen Reytons' merchandise, plus multiple versions of the album across vinyl, CD and cassette.

Personalised ‘photo frame’ CDs were also available to lucky fans who managed to grab their tickets to the sold-out 'meet and greet' events at the weekend, where visitors got the chance to have their photo taken with the band and get it immediately printed onto their very own unique CD cover.

Now, with the band at number two in the midweek album charts, The Reytons have announced further activity to help bring the number one back to Rotherham and try to beat James Arthur to the top spot.

The group have added extra ticketed meet and greet slots today (Tuesday, January 30) until 9pm and tomorrow (Wednesday, January 31between 10am and 9pm.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled that so many people have already made the most of the opportunity to meet home-grown Yorkshire talents The Reytons.

“The announcement of further sessions only means that more fans from across the local community can come together to meet the boys and take home that all important photo to remember the day.”

The Reytons – made up of Rotherham’s own vocalist and lyricist Jonny Yerrell, bassist Lee Holland, Joe O'Brien on lead guitar and Jamie Todd on drums – bagged number one in the charts last year with their second album 'What's Rock and Roll?'