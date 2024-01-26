The Reytons' pop-up shop at Meadowhall will be open until next Thursday (Feb 1)

The Meadowhall store will be home to a range of exclusive never-before-seen Reytons' merchandise, plus multiple versions of the album across vinyl, CD and cassette.

Personalised ‘photo frame’ CDs will also be available to lucky fans who managed to grab their tickets to the high-demand and sold-out 'meet and greet' events this weekend, with visitors given the chance to get their photo taken with the band and have it immediately printed onto their very own unique CD cover.

Despite these events being sold out, the store is still open to all fans wanting to eagerly get their hands on the new record until Thursday, February 1.

The Reytons – made up of Rotherham’s own vocalist and lyricist Jonny Yerrell, bassist Lee Holland, Joe O'Brien on lead guitar and Jamie Todd on drums – bagged number one in the charts last year with their second album 'What's Rock and Roll?'

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re so excited to welcome home-grown talent, The Reytons, back to host their pop-up store in the centre this weekend.

“Last year’s event was incredibly popular and we’re delighted to offer fans the opportunity to meet the guys and take home some exclusive, personalised merchandise complete with an autograph.”

Earlier this month Level 3 Media and Photography students from Rotherham College helped the self-made band shoot the new music video in Sheffield for the latest single 'Nineteen Crimes'.

Last year the independent four-piece group played a UK-tour, including to a 13,000-strong audience at Sheffield Arena.