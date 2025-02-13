'Energy and enthusiasm' at networking event with a difference

By Jill Theobald
Published 13th Feb 2025
BUSINESS people swapped the boardroom for bench presses – when a Rotherham gym hosted an inaugural networking event with a difference.

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce opted to bring the innovative high-octane concept of 'sweatworking' to South Yorkshire for the first time at a special event at Rotherham’s Everlast Gym.

First pioneered in the US, sweatworking replaces the traditional networking format of coffee and small talk with a chance to make new connections and set goals break, all while keeping fit.

More than 20 participants swapped their suits for spinning classes and got involved in the event at the gym in Parkgate.

Following an intensive workout, designed to suit athletes of all abilities, visitors were rewarded for their efforts with a fresh smoothie and the opportunity to continue conversations with their fellow gym buddies.

Shane Young, operations director at Barnsley at Rotherham Chamber, said: “For many, the prospect of walking into a room full of strangers with a hand full of business cards can be a daunting one.

“Our sweatworking event illustrated that business success and physical wellbeing can often go hand in hand.

“Whether it’s turning up the heat in a spin class or working towards a business goal, both require planning, commitment and sometimes a willingness to challenge our comfort zones.

“The energy and enthusiasm on the day was incredible, and I hope we’ve illustrated that networking is built upon forging real connections, and that is often driven through the experiences we share. “Judging by the response we received, I’m sure that sweatworking won’t be a one off in the Chamber events calendar.”

