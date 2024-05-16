Staff from the Rawmarsh depot pictured with new electric buses launched in South Yorkshire by Stagecoach - photo by Kerrie Beddows

PASSENGERS will get the chance to travel in sustainable style with the arrival of 23 electric buses all set to begin journeys across the region from a Rotherham depot.

Following a £11.6 million investment, Stagecoach – in partnership with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the Department for Transport – will be introducing the fleet of zero-emission vehicles featuring bespoke livery and interiors, air-con and next stop announcements.

The electric buses will feature on the 22x and 221 routes which run from Stagecoach’s Rawmarsh depot, connecting the Dearne Valley across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster, and will take to the road from Monday, May 20.

Stakeholders and staff members, including Rawmarsh employees, got a first look at the state-of-the-art vehicles from Yutong – the world's largest bus and coach manufacturer – at an event held at Wentworth Woodhouse earlier this month to celebrate the vehicles' arrival.

Operations manager at Rawmarsh depot Dawn Murphy, is pictured behind the wheel of one of the new electric buses launched in South Yorkshire by Stagecoach - photo by Kerrie Beddows

The project is part of South Yorkshire’s first successful bid for Zero Emission Bus Regional Area funding from the Department for Transport.

Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director, Matt Kitchin said: “We are so proud to be introducing these state-of-the-art buses into the community to improve air quality locally and reduce congestion as more people make the switch to sustainable forms of transport.

“As a business, Stagecoach is committed to achieving net zero by 2035 and the launch of these vehicles is a huge milestone towards achieving this.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “It’s estimated 200,000 people here live in areas vulnerable to air pollution.

“That’s a challenge we simply have to address, and these new electric buses are a step in the right direction to making our air cleaner for everyone.

“Not only will they improve public transport and make a contribution towards our net zero goals but they will help us on the path to a cleaner, greener, wealthier and healthier South Yorkshire.”

Minister for Roads Guy Opperman said: “We’ve invested over £460m into the rollout of clean, modern and reliable buses across England, including £8.4m for South Yorkshire.