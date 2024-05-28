Doncaster to be next stop for travelling interactive outdoor installation
'The People’s Palace of Possibility' invites guests to step inside its multi-coloured, nomadic dome to create and collaborate and is described as being “about our desire to escape, and the urgent need to do something radically different.”
The inventive pop-up installation has travelled all over the country from London to the Highlands and last year paid a visit to Rotherham.
It was based at Mowbray Gardens Library in September where it held activities involving Rotherham Creative Network, Children’s Capital of Culture, and Flux Rotherham.
At the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster it will host events including live music, live radio stations, and feasts.
DGLAM will be home to the palace from June 28 until July 14 and will be open Wednesdays to Sundays between 11am and 4pm.
For more information visit www.palacearchive.co.uk/doncaster/.
