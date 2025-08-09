Denaby's Catholic Club could go to make way for nursery expansion

NEW nursery places could be created in Denaby Main by the expansion of St Albans Roman Catholic primary school in a move which would also create the equivalent of ten new jobs.

In addition, the proposals would see the removal of a 1960s extension, which are now regarded as detrimental to the appearance of the Listed church, which occupies the same site

The three storey building had been used as a Catholic Club, but has been disused since 2022 and has degenerated to a state of repair which, is estimated, would cost around £600,000 to make good.

Planning permission is needed for the changes and, if granted, the original parish hall building would be left in place.

That had served as a lounge for the club, but would be kept and refurbished for school and community use.

Planning documents state: “The original lounge will be refurbished for school and community use; primarily as a school nursery and for occasional parish community use outside of school opening hours.”

Removing the building would open up more space for car parking, raising the total of available spaces from 20 to 30.

The removal of the modern building would also allow for the creation of a drop-off area.

New plans: This club building could go amid the creation of new nursery facilities

New jobs created would all be part-time, raising from the current 30 to 43, all working alongside the school’s 13 full time staff.

The nursery would cater for children between the ages of nine months and three years.

The proposals have been put to City of Doncaster Council by the school, with help from the Diocese of Hallam in response to to the need for more nursery places in the community.

The application states: “The project also seeks to return the property to a good state of repair and by removing the 1960s additions, to return the building to reflect the original design intent, and create a more sympathetic setting to the adjacent Listed church buildings.”

The intention was to “support the thriving education use of the site” said the application.

The school will celebrate its centenary in 2026 and has been expanding in size, with increased numbers of pupils on its rolls.