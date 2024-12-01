Defence secretary back to community venue 'like a moth to light'
But on Saturday, John Healey found time to turn his attention to the marvels of the Women’s Institute, Mothers’ Union and the wider community which exists around Harley’s Mission Rooms.
Mr Healey, better known for his job as Conisbrough and Rawmarsh MP than for his ministerial role in the village, made an annual pilgrimage to the Mission Rooms - now a fully-restored and fully-functioning community hall as well as a place of worship - for their Christmas Fair.
And in a week which has seen Government controversy, he risked stoking some tensions of his own, by stating that visitors are served the best cakes and strongest coffee at the venue.
He also praised those behind the transformation of the building, which had been at risk of closure before volunteers led by Cynthia Shaw stepped in to save it, around a decade ago.
Mr Healey said: “I have always had a soft spot for this, I come back to Harley Mission Rooms like a moth to light.
“Harley Mission has a community of its own, which spreads well beyond the village. It is busy, and always well supported.
“It is sustained by a group of extraordinary volunteers who have taken it from being close to dead.
“They have lifted it into a vibrant centre for the wider area, you have the Women’s Institute and there is still a really committed congregation of worshippers here.”
The Christmas fair was organised to raise funds to help sustain the charity.
