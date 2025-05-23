Deaf awareness has new stamp of approval

STAMP OF APPROVAL: Jade, Keira and Noah

MORE than 15 organisations, schools and businesses in South Yorkshire who have taken part in Deaf Awareness training have received a new stamp of approval.

The stamp – introduced by Doncaster Deaf Trust – was designed by three young people whose winning ideas have been incorporated into the design.

Noah Groom Jones and Jade Hutchinson are students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Keira Burnett, a pupil at Doncaster School for the Deaf, won the competition run across the trust to design a logo to be used as the stamp.

Among those receiving the stamp so far are Rotherham-based children’s literary charity Grimm and Co, Wales High School, and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The winning students were announced and presented with their stamp as part of the national campaign Deaf Awareness Week which took place earlier this month.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, based on Leger Way, said: “By delivering these courses and sessions we are aiming to make South Yorkshire a Deaf aware region.”

“Our training, delivered by our team, provides organisations, businesses and schools with a great insight into Deaf awareness.

“We offer a range of training and run British Sign Language courses, alongside our free BSL online course.”

DDT incorporates a nursery, school, college and children's home.

For more information, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk