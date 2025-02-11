Councillor's plea to promote area through arts causes trouble

Culture: Cllr Stowe insists arts will help bring prosperity

A VETERAN councillor who spoke up to promote arts and culture in the community he represents has found himself embroiled in a social media row.

Cllr Mick Stowe, who represents the Hoyland Milton area on Barnsley Council suggested that an innovative town centre art project would be a popular if it was to visit Hoyland.

Cash for the project came from an outside fund of more than £3m, acquired by Barnsley Council to promote arts and culture across the borough.

Addressing council colleagues at Barnsley town hall, Cllr Stowe stressed the need for a positive attitude to bring business and investment into the area, with cultural development playing an important role in that.

Cllr Stowe said he hoped the current installation, Calling Barnsley, currently on display at Barnsley Civic Hall, might receive a more positive reaction from opposition councillors, who had criticised a mural previously created for Hoyland town square.

“Opposition to the wall art was horrendous. After consultation tat well art was put on our square and opposition councillors attacked it,” he told a meeting.

Cllr Stowe also commented on a social media site and material posted there, which has resulted in a row and a threatened complaint alleging inaccuracies in his statement.

He told the Weekender: “What we are trying to do is take away negativity, to bring positivity into action.

“Hoyland Milton councillors will continue to do that because it is our aim to increase business support through culture and leisure,” he said.

Barnsley Council has been investing in cultural development across town, through it’s Storying Barnsley project, which has seen a ceramics artist working with Hoyland residents.