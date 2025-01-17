Council invests £360,000 in new baby packs

INNOVATION: Baby packs are to be supplied to new parents

ROTHERHAM Council has invested £360,000 in new baby packs to ensure families with newborns in the borough receive useful and essential items.

Registration has opened for the Rotherham Baby Packs which contain clothing, a toy, a book, and other useful items for the first six months, all packed in a sturdy storage container that can later be used as a memory box.

The council has invested £360,000 as part of its family-friendly budget in the scheme and, starting from this month, pregnant women in Rotherham whose baby is due on or after Monday, April 7 will be offered the opportunity to register.

Midwives will discuss the scheme and register pregnant women for it at their 25-week appointment, with the packs starting to be delivered from Monday, March 24.

On average, there are 2,740 babies born each year who live in Rotherham and all will be eligible to receive a pack.

Cllr Joanne Baker-Rogers, cabinet member for adult care and public health, said: “We believe that every child deserves the best possible start in life.

“The Rotherham Baby Pack scheme is a significant investment in our community, ensuring that new families have access to essential items right from the beginning of their child’s life and I’m delighted that registration is now open and packs will soon start to be given out.”

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young peoples services, said: “Providing all children with the best start in life means starting from the beginning.

That’s why I’m so pleased that we are going to be able to support new parents with these products, as well as ensuring that they get timely help and support from our local services.”

Sarah Petty, head of midwifery at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are excited to be involved in this project supporting all families to give their new-borns the best start in life.”

Continued support for children and families in Rotherham is provided through the council’s Family Hubs network.

Families should register with their Local Family Hub by visiting www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/1301.

The baby packs are being delivered by FMI on behalf of Rotherham Council.

For more information about the packs visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/454/rotherham-baby-packs.