FAMILIES across Rotherham will be able to access support at a number of one-stop-shops across the borough, as part of a government-funded initiative.

Kirsty Woodhead, Rachel Watson, David Plumbtree, Councillor David Roche, Jo Aitken, Claire Smith, Susan Claydon, Alex Hawley, Amanda Needham, Nicola Curley, Ben Anderson and Councillor Victoria Cusworth at The Place in Eastwood.

Part of Rotherham Council's Family Hubs and Best Start in Life programme, the one-stop-shops will offer families with children aged 0 to 19 (or up to 25 for those with Special Educational Need and Disabilities) information, advice, and support across a range of areas, including pregnancy and birth, preparation for parenthood, health and wellbeing, and education and childcare.

Online information and support for families can also be found on the Rotherham Council website including the Best Start in Life offer, while all families can also access free, online support with raising children through a range of parenting programmes.

Rotherham is one of 75 local authorities to have been awarded a £3.4 million government grant, to be spread over three years, in a bid to make support more accessible to families in the area due to its higher than average deprivation levels.

The Family Hubs and the Best Start in Life programme is being delivered by the council and partners in the health and voluntary sectors.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said:“We have worked hard over the last decade to try to protect and maintain our Early Help services and Children’s Centres, at a time when more than a thousand have been forced to close across the country.

“So delivering the Family Hubs and Best Start in Life programme is a continuation of this work which offers the opportunity to improve the support to local families.

“The funding will add value to the work that we are already doing and for families this means that it will be easier to get the information, advice and support needed when raising children.”

Cllr David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and health, added:“We want every child in Rotherham to have the best start in life, no matter their background or circumstances.

“The first two years of a child's life are critical for their development, which is why a Best Start in Life offer has been published.

“The evidence shows that prevention and intervention in the very early stages of life is critical.

“The Family Hubs and Best Start in Life programme will support children and young people to lead healthy and fulfilling lives, preventing ill health in the future.”

An event was held at The Place in Eastwood to mark the arrival of Family Hubs funding which followed on from events that took place over the summer with families at locations across the borough.

Susan Claydon, Family Hubs strategic lead, provided a progress update at the council's health and wellbeing board meeting in November during which she highlighted developments including the pilot introduction of a new universal health visit for all babies aged three to four months, where previously this had only previously been available to families with complex needs.