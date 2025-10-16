Community foundation wins prestigious regional award

REWARDING: The staff team at SYCF celebrate being named Best Regional Community Grant‑Giving Foundation 2025.

A COMMUNITY foundation which supports “amazing” groups across South Yorkshire is celebrating after being recognised with a prestigious regional award.

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation – one of 47 community foundations across the UK which make up the UKCF network – has been named Best Regional Community Grant Giving Foundation 2025 at the Business Elite Awards.

The awards, which have been running since 2018, shine a spotlight on the achievements of SMEs and organisations across the UK.

Over the past 12 months, SYCF has awarded an estimated £1.7million in funding to more than 400 voluntary and community groups across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Earlier this year Harthill Tea Day Social Club, which provides free transport to older people in rural parts of Rotherham to help tackle isolation, received £3,560 of grant funding from SYCF's Loscar Wind Farm Community Fund.

Martin Singer, chief executive of SYCF, which is preparing to celebrate its 40th birthday in 2026, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award, which reflects the dedication and achievements of our staff, trustees and volunteers, as well as the generosity of our donors.

“Together, we’re able to support the amazing community groups and charities working hard to improve lives and make a lasting impact across South Yorkshire.”

Since 1986, the organisation has awarded more than £40m to voluntary and community groups and individuals in South Yorkshire.

SYCF was awarded a Quality Accreditation earlier this year in recognition of the charity’s continued commitment to excellence, accountability and impact – marking the sixth successful round of accreditation for SYCF from UK Community Foundations (UKCF).