Funding keeps community transport on the road to success

WHEEL-Y GOOD NEWS: Harthill Tea Day Social Club has been awarded funding for its transport service

A SERVICE which provides free transport to older people in rural parts of Rotherham to help tackle isolation has received £3,560 of funding.

Harthill Tea Day Social Club has been awarded the grant from South Yorkshire Community Foundation via its Loscar Wind Farm Community Fund.

The grant has funded the social club’s Community Transport Service for 12 months, enabling it to continue providing free transport for members in the Harthill and Kiveton areas, giving them access to tea and social entertainment, day trips and events.

The club was established in 1951 and is now looking forward to celebrating its 75th birthday in 2026.

Due to increased pressures on statutory services and the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on individual’s health, mobility and confidence, it provides a lifeline for members, helping them combat loneliness and improve their general wellbeing.

The fortnightly Tea Days offer social interaction, a buffet tea, and friendships that members rely on outside of the club’s meetings.

A volunteer community connector from Age UK Rotherham also attends regularly to help members with Blue Badge applications, passport renewals, and referrals for council, NHS and welfare support.

Marlene Lockwood, trustee and chair of Harthill Tea Day Social Club, said: “Without the support of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, we would have struggled to provide the free community transport service that makes our Tea Day meetings accessible and welcoming to all older people in our community.

“The continued funding of this service is vital to our members and the continued sustainability of our club.”

SYCF, which celebrates its 40th birthday in 2026, is the region’s largest grant-giving charity.