Children's hospice welcomes return of full service provision

Some of the care team at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A CHILDREN'S hospice is once again providing 24/7 end of life services after completing a full restructure of its clinical care model.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and also facing recruitment challenges, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice made the “very difficult” decision to temporarily suspend some clinical care services in 2022.

The North Anston hospice – which remained open throughout offering planned short respite breaks, alongside community and family support services – has now completed a full restructure of its care model.

Last September the hospice reintroduced its Care After Death service which offers families the option to bring their child to Bluebell Wood after death, providing much-needed comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

The Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice team

Now, with the return of round the clock End of Life Care for children in its catchment area, families making the heartbreaking decision have the choice of where their child wants to be when they die, whether this is in their home or in the hospice environment.

Eve Holroyd, care services director, said: “Following the very difficult decision in 2022 to temporarily suspend end of life care services in the hospice due to a shortage in care staff and a need to re-assess our provision, the team here at Bluebell Wood has remained focused on our goal of developing a sustainable care model.

“We are so pleased to announce that we’ve achieved it and the hospice is back to full service provision.

“Although the hospice has remained open throughout, providing a range of Family Support services as well as welcoming families into the hospice for craft and sensory activity days, and brothers and sisters through sibling workshops and days out, we know how much the reintroduction of our Care After Death service last year and now our End of Life service will mean to the families we support now and in the future.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice CEO Heidi Hawkins (right) and income generation and communications director Sam Wood in one of the family rooms - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“Once again being able to provide 24/7 care for babies, children, and young people at the end of their lives in our catchment area gives families the choice of where their children want to be when they die, whether this is in their home or in the hospice, and either way with the very best care from our team.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached our goal and be able to provide care services that are better than ever, for more families at the most difficult time imaginable.

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire with life-limiting illnesses, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

As well as clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice CEO Heidi Hawkins in one of the gardens - pic by Kerrie Beddows

"The team also support other healthcare providers out in the community and in local hospitals, too.

Added Eve: “We thank everyone – staff old and new, our fundraisers, community supporters and those from the business community – from the bottom of our hearts for helping us get back to providing these much-needed care services alongside our family and community support offering.”