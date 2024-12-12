Children’s hospice brings festive families together

Arzoo Begum and Junaid Akmal, with children Javeria, Salahudin, and nephew Rayaan, enjoying some festive fun at the annual Bluebell Wood Children Hospice’s Christmas party.

A HOSPICE has held its annual Christmas parties, bringing together children and their families for a day of celebration, laughter and festive fun.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, based in North Anston, hosted two special parties at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Sheffield for all children and their families who use its services.

Each event saw 200 people attend and enjoy entertainment provided by a magician, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, the Voice Academy Choir, a DJ and disco, and meeting Santa and his elves in his grotto.

Arzoo Begum and Junaid Akmal, parents to Javeria (six) and Salahudin, (four), who are both cared for by Bluebell Wood, said: “We truly enjoy ourselves at this event.

“We’ve attended for the past three or four years, and it’s a fantastic place to meet new people and connect with others.

“You get to learn about different families, and most importantly, it’s magical for the children. When the children are happy, we are happy, and that’s what matters most.”

Eve Holroyd, care services Director at Bluebell Wood, said: “Our annual Christmas parties really are the highlight of our year.

“It was such a lovely day and so wonderful for everyone to come together bringing a little joy to the children, their families and also our staff.” She added: “Christmas is a magical time, but it can often be very difficult for our families.

“For some it may be the last Christmas they have with their child, so although that is always in our thoughts, and we try to make the parties as fun and positive as possible to help create really special memories for all to treasure.

“A huge thanks to everyone who came and made the day happen, including those who provided the entertainment.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are cut short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families and also supports other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.