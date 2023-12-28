Isabelle Moore (left) and Joss Stephenson with their Lemur Day and Best Friends Day stalls at the Unique Stalls of Celebration event at Grimm & Co - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Grimm and Co hosted the Unique Stalls of Celebration event, celebrating the work young people have created over the last few months.

The event, held as work continues to develop the charity's new HQ on Ship Hill in Rotherham town centre, was also an opportunity for friends, family and the general public to visit and have an early peek at the new Emporium of Stories, as well as enjoy some creative, youthful imaginings.

Young people from Grimm’s Saturday Club had each created their own celebration day, ranging from International Football Day and Best Friends' Day, to Lemur Day and the Day of the Penguin. Also on offer was a range of products designed by the Young Leaders Group such as Pandora's Box – each containing a short message of hope – and a cute desk toy called a Huffa which sold out within an hour.

Harry Parker (left) and Noah Waring who ran Penguin Day and Annual Magical Day stalls at the recent Unique Stalls of Celebration event at Grimm & Co.

Hannah Bacon, Saturday Club facilitator, said "It was wonderful that the young people were able to chat to so many people about their creations.

“You could really see their confidence grow with all the positive feedback they received, and I know they'll be bursting to tell all their friends at school!"

Grimm and Co have also been welcoming school workshops to the new HQ which will officially open as a creative and cultural hotspot in the new year.