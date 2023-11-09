THERE were treats and tasks in store when a Rotherham-based literacy charity welcomed its first school visit – as work to develop its new HQ into a creative and cultural hotspot continues.

School children enjoyed the first writing workshop hosted by Grimm & Co at its new premises on Ship Hill (Photo = Kerrie Beddows)

Grimm and Co was visited by two class groups from Emmaus Catholic and Church of England Primary School who were treated to a tour of the new Emporium of Stories space – and tasked with creating their own fantastical story.

After a tour of the Emporium of Stories, the young people from Y3 and Y4 classes discovered a secret door, finding themselves in an immersive room called the Forge of Fact and Fiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils were tasked by the grumpy voice of Graham and Grizelda Grimm to develop their own story, containing delights such as Snotabanoser – a big snot containing a chicken with three heads – and David, the body builder, who builds bodies for magical creatures whilst wearing a dragon suit.

Each child left via the beanstalk slide as a published author of their own illustrated bound book.

Grimm and Co purchased the permanent home on Ship Hill in early 2020, and work has been going on behind the scenes to develop the next chapter of Grimm and Co,including the Emporium of Stories.

Once fully open, visitors can expect the ‘Book Nook’ (bookshop), Apothecary to the Magical, a ‘Feastery’ (café), as well as four different spaces in which Grimm and Co will deliver creative writing workshops for young people aged 0-18 and creative activity programmes for families, carers and teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a range of official opening celebrations throughout February 2024 through to the Grand Opening on February 29, but young people from schools across Yorkshire are getting the chance to see the space earlier in Storymaking sessions which began earlier this month.

Founding director Deborah Bullivant said: “The gasps of wonder and the excitement of becoming a published author in our space has made the hard work of the last three years completely worthwhile.

“We’re thrilled to get started here, and there will be lots more excitement to come too as (world class designers) Lumsden Design continue to work their magic.