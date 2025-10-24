Chamber's national award for airport campaign

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce celebrates at the British Chambers of Commerce Awards 2025.

DONCASTER Chamber of Commerce has been recognised at the British Chambers of Commerce Awards 2025, receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award for its leadership in the campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The judges commended Doncaster Chamber’s collaborative and strategic approach, describing it as a “powerful example of place-based leadership” that will have a major and lasting impact on the regional economy.

The award, presented in London, celebrates the Chamber’s role in bringing together businesses, partners and politicians to secure the future of DSA.

Reflecting on the win, Dan Fell MBE, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “While we didn’t secure the Chamber of the Year award, it seems the judges were so impressed with our work that they created an additional category just for us!

“It was an honour to collect the award alongside colleagues and our Vice President Jill Wood, and it was clear there was a lot of respect in the room for what our Chamber is achieving.

“While not everyone in our team has been directly involved in the campaign, it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone delivering day in, day out for our members.

"I hope everyone takes great pride in this national recognition – I’m proud of you all.”

Organised annually by the British Chambers of Commerce, the Chamber Awards recognise the exceptional work Chambers undertake across the UK and internationally to support businesses, drive growth, and strengthen local economies.

Doncaster Chamber will host its own annual awards – one of the largest in the country, attended by more than 900 guests – on December 11 at Doncaster Racecourse.