Care home residents have a green-fingered goal – and eyes on the prize

Residents at one of the green spaces

FROM fruit and flowers to wooing the wildlife – care home residents have been hard at work planning, preparing and planting in a bid to see their facility win a gardening competition.

The Danforth in Bloom competition began in April, with care homes in the Danforth Group all competing for the title of the best garden.

Montagu Hall Care Home in Mexborough signed up to the challenge which sees each facility given three months to make their submission of a two-minute video showcasing their carefully designed and cultivated green spaces.

Homes were encouraged to consider the wildlife using the garden, as well as eco-friendly maintenance methods.

Residents and staff dig in at Montagu Hall

Montagu Hall planted fruit and vegetables, including rhubarb, strawberries and herbs, which will be used as fresh produce for meals.

Residents also planted lavender and other aesthetic plants which will become table decorations.

Montagu Hall care home manager Julie Afsar said: “Residents and staff are very much invested.

“The gardens here are looking stunning, and everyone should be very proud of all of the hard work that has gone into it.”

Vegetables grown by residents

Gareth Cartledge, head of hospitality and lifestyle at Danforth Care Group, added: “All of the Danforth care homes have wonderful green spaces surrounding the main building, and these have been transformed into abundant blooms with the help of our wonderful residents and staff.”

Montagu Care Home, based on Harlington Road, features amenities including an on-site hair salon, and a cinema.

The facility, which provides residential and dementia care, was officially opened in December last year by former boxer Tommy Joyce and Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons.