Care home with cafe, cinema and on-site chef opens
Montagu Hall, which provides residential and dementia care, was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony by multi-marathon runner and former boxer Tommy Joyce and Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons.
Each of the 66 rooms at the home are en suite, boasting mini fridges, flat screen TVs and a wet room, which are cleaned daily, while among the experienced staff is a head chef cooking restaurant quality meals, tailored to residents' dietary requirements and taste.
Residents also benefit from bespoke activity schedules, regular trips, as well as concerts and events within the home.
Home manager Julie Afsar said: “It’s wonderful to have the doors of Montagu Hall open to welcome residents from across South Yorkshire.
We are so excited to be starting a community here, and providing a safe and happy home for 66 people.
“We pride ourselves on our bespoke activity programmes, and we can’t wait to meet our residents and get started.”
Montagu Hall is part of the Danforth Care Home Group and is the third care home for the operator in Yorkshire, alongside Sid Bailey and Primrose House, which both opened earlier this year in Brampton and Hull respectively.
Eighty per cent of available roof space is lined with solar panels, enabling Montagu Hall to generate its own electricity, and sell what it doesn’t need back to the grid.
An underground energy system will heat the home’s hot water, as well as provide underfloor heating and air cooling for residents.