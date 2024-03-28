Rotherham fire fighter Bronte Jones who is a competitor on Gladiators - pic by Kerrie Beddows

That will be the question on TV viewers' lips when the firefighter takes her place among the final four contenders in the grand finale of the hit BBC show this weekend,

The 24-year-old, currently based at Rotherham Fire Station, booked her space against fellow finalist Marie Louise earlier this month after battling through five challenges and pipping her rival Betti to the post in the show, which was filmed at the Utility Arena in Sheffield

Bronte, who said she loved the Duel event the most while her toughest Gladiator opponent was “super strong, powerful” Fury, said: “It feels crazy to be in the Gladiators Final!

“I applied for this show because I thought it would be a lot of fun and a brilliant experience.

“Although I’m a very competitive person I really wasn’t expecting to get this far into the process and to know I’ve held my own against the Gladiators, I feel really proud of myself.”

Bronte – who is sworn to secrecy about the outcome of the final – thanked her friends, family, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue colleagues and all the online community for their “amazing support”, adding: “I’d love to be able to bring it home for a home crowd of Sheffield.

“I think the biggest part out of this whole journey is inspiring younger generations.

“I’ve been on fire calls recently and kids have recognised me off the show and been so excited.”