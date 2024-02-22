Rotherham fire fighter Bronte Jones who is a competitor on Gladiators - photo by Kerrie Beddows

And Bronte Jones was given a new nickname by presenter Bradley Walsh – who co-hosts the BBC show with son Barney – after she fought off challenges from four Gladiators in the penultimate challenge of The Gauntlet to win ten full points.

After two Gladiators dropped their shield pads and blockers and were disqualified, one – Diamond – told contenders to “watch out” as the show's stars were “strong, tough and unbreakable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To which 24-year-old Bronte, who is based at Rotherham Fire Station on Fitzwilliam Road, retorted: “I just broke them though, didn't I?”, with Bradley Walsh agreeing and dubbing her 'Break 'em Bronte'.

Bronte – who before the show aired said she hoped her firefighter training would help her perform under pressure – was one of four contestants fighting for a place in the semi-finals and was pitted against Tasha from Ipswich.

She took part in challenges including Duel, The Wall, and The Edge and was greeted after her

battle in The Ring by her opponent Fury who had much warmer words of praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She is a brick wall!”, said Fury – a rugby union player from Dewsbury – adding Bronte made her “proud to be a Yorkshire lass.”

But it was the final round of the Eliminator which kept viewers guessing until the gripping end after both Bronte and Tasha stumbled on the energy-zapping travelator and had to attempt running up it a second time – with Bronte just beating her contestant to the top spot.

After being asked how she felt about the semi-finals, Bronte replied: “Bring it on!”