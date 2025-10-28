Boost planned for Dearne alley in big leisure centres upgrade

DEARNE Valley Leisure Centre is in line for an upgrade under plans announced by City of Doncaster Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has plans to invest in the Mexborough centre as part of city-wide work which would also see a new leisure facility created at Edlington, replacing the current leisure centre.

Sport England is supporting the proposed work at the Dearne Valley centre, as well as another at Adwick, which go to the council’s ruling Cabinet for consideration in early November, alongside other proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the full plan, £6.9m would be pumped into providing the new centre at Edlington, taking the council’s total spend on upgrading leisure facilities to £35m over five years.

Doncaster Dome would see another £1.9m spent, in addition to £15m currently being spent at the site.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve plans for the new Edlington centre, including a 25m swimming pool.

Changes at the Dearne Valley and Adwick leisure centres would including transforming them into what the council describes as “wellbeing-focused hubs, with new equipment, reception and meeting spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “These proposals are incredibly important for our communities, enabling our residents to live healthier lives through sport and leisure. “This is a key priority for me, delivering further investment in our leisure facilities on top of the over £35million we have invested over the past five years when many councils are looking to close or reduce operational hours of some of their facilities.

New future: Computer image of how the new Edlington centre may appear

“We have listened to residents throughout this process, which is why I am delighted to see that our new leisure facility for Edlington will include a 25m swimming pool.

“I know how important this was from the feedback we received, and it was essential that we went back, looked at this and made the relevant changes.

“We are also aware how important these facilities are to older residents, especially considering our aging population. “That is why we are working to make the new Edlington leisure facility as accessible and modern as possible, so that residents can access these vital facilities at the heart of their communities.

“I want to thank everybody involved who has helped us to get to this point.”