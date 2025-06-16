Big turn-out makes 2025 Midnight Memory Walk a winner for Rotherham Hospice

All smiles: The route took fund-raisers past Rotherham Hospice on Broom Road

THE Midnight Memory Walk in aid of Rotherham Hospice attracted its biggest turnout in nearly 20 years.

More than 1,000 fundraisers joined the annual six-mile challenge, starting and finishing at a specially illuminated AESSEAL New York Stadium after a year away.

“It was a brilliant turnout, the best since the very first Memory Walk from Millmoor back in 2008,” said hospice ambassador John Breckin.

“We had a new route, heading up Moorgate and then down to Whiston, up to Broom and then the route back via Clifton Lane and past Clifton Park was mainly flat or downhill. It was the best yet so we will be sticking with that next year.”

Striding out: Walkers head up Main Street on the Midnight Memory Walk in aid of Rotherham Hospice

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw and Millers favourites Ronnie Moore joined hundreds either walking in memory of loved ones or just supporting the fine work of the hospice. It needs to raise £4 million each year to fund vital end-of-life services.

“When we set off there was already £72,000 in,” said John. “There is more than £80,000 and it is still coming in.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part and those who helped put on the event.”

Those thought were echoed by Rotherham Hospice, who called it a night of “glitter, glowsticks and love”.