Big development for hospital's smallest patients as neonatal unit opens

Alison Cowie (head of nursing) and Dr Richard Jenkins (CEO) open the recently refreshed neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity have reopened the neonatal unit following work including a complete refurbishment to enhance heating, lighting, and accessibility.

The outdated ‘viewing corridor’ which was previously in place has been removed to create additional space, allowing for the accommodation of up to 16 babies at a time.

Alison Cowie, head of nursing for Children’s Services at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are immensely proud of our caring and compassionate staff who, day in and day out, provide exceptional care for these vulnerable new-borns.

“The newly renovated neonatal unit will not only benefit our smallest patients but also creates a positive and inspiring work environment for our dedicated team.”

The development comes after the launch of the trust and charity's Tiny Toes appeal in September last year, which aims to raise £150,000 for a comprehensive redevelopment of the neonatal unit.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “The successful reopening of the neonatal unit stands as a testament to the community's compassion and dedication to supporting the hospital's most fragile patients.

“While the old unit received praise from families, it still requires a significant upgrade to meet the evolving needs of both families and healthcare professionals and we are ever so grateful for the contributions.”