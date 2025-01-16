Beat the blues with movie magic

Arc Cinema at Forge Island, Rotherham - pic by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM'S Arc Cinema is offering film fans the chance to banish the 'Blue Monday' mood with a little bit of movie magic.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third Monday of January is often dubbed 'the most depressing day of the year', with Blue Monday first introduced in 2004 after psychologist Cliff Arnall identified factors such as weather, post-Christmas debt, failed New Year’s resolutions, and low motivation all contributing to the gloominess.

Monday, January 20 will see the new town centre cinema at Forge Island’s Blue Monday promotion offering tickets for every film costing £5 all day long —more than a 50 per cent discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Films on offer include the critically acclaimed Better Man – the Robbie Williams story from the director of The Greatest Showman, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet, or family fun with Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Laura Vickers, cinema manager at The Arc, said: “This year, we’re thrilled to introduce this Blue Monday promotion at The Arc Cinema, helping customers swap the January blues for the magic of the big screen.

“With £5 tickets for all films, all day, it’s the perfect way to turn what’s often called the most depressing day of the year into a fun and joyful experience.

“We’re all about creating memorable moments for our customers, and what better way to do that than with a day at the movies?

“Grab your friends, grab your tickets, and let’s make Blue Monday one to smile about!”

To view the full listings and to book tickets visit https://rotherham.arccinema.co.uk/.