Tribute: The beacon at Owd Martha's Yard is one of several to be lit across the Dearne Valley

BEACONS will be lit across Dearne area communities next Thursday evening as residents mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Other events are also being planned, both on the June 6 anniversary and afterwards, to commemorate the biggest single turning-point of the war in Europe and the sacrifices made.

Brampton Bierlow and Wentworth Parish Councils will light their becaons, along with another freshly installed at the Owd Martha’s Yard community garden in Hoyland at 9.15pm on the evening, in line with the national beacon-lighting progreamme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wentworth’s beacon was recently restored and will be lit alongside that at Brampton, where a reading will take place and residents from Sid Bailey care home, next door to the parish hall, where refreshments will be served afterwards.

In Hoyland, a new beacon was erected at the Owd Martha’s Yard garden, which has been developed by volunteers over the last ten years, and will be lit at the same time.

The group which operates the garden has asked that businesses, schools and community groups “adorn our town” with red, white and blue to recognise the occasion.

On June 6, Hoyland’s town crier will also be out at 11am to shout a declaration of the anniversary and the choir from Hoyland Common Junior School will also be in the town centre to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the evening, a concert will take place at Hoyland Belmont Working Men’s Club, which is alongside Owd Martha’s Yard, from 7pm, ahead of the beacon being lit.

On Saturday, the Prospect Tavern pub in West Street, Hoyland, is also holding an event to commemorate the anniversary and the Barnburgh and Harlington Village Carnival on June 8 is also being held with a focus on the D-Day anniversary, and organisers have asked people to attend in period costume, if possible.

In Rotherham town centre, the council will raise a flag at the town hall at 11am on June 6 and it will fly for a week to recognise the sacrifices made in the invasion of Europe.