Beacons to be lit across Dearne for D-Day 80th anniversary as communities pay tribute
Other events are also being planned, both on the June 6 anniversary and afterwards, to commemorate the biggest single turning-point of the war in Europe and the sacrifices made.
Brampton Bierlow and Wentworth Parish Councils will light their becaons, along with another freshly installed at the Owd Martha’s Yard community garden in Hoyland at 9.15pm on the evening, in line with the national beacon-lighting progreamme.
Wentworth’s beacon was recently restored and will be lit alongside that at Brampton, where a reading will take place and residents from Sid Bailey care home, next door to the parish hall, where refreshments will be served afterwards.
In Hoyland, a new beacon was erected at the Owd Martha’s Yard garden, which has been developed by volunteers over the last ten years, and will be lit at the same time.
The group which operates the garden has asked that businesses, schools and community groups “adorn our town” with red, white and blue to recognise the occasion.
On June 6, Hoyland’s town crier will also be out at 11am to shout a declaration of the anniversary and the choir from Hoyland Common Junior School will also be in the town centre to perform.
In the evening, a concert will take place at Hoyland Belmont Working Men’s Club, which is alongside Owd Martha’s Yard, from 7pm, ahead of the beacon being lit.
On Saturday, the Prospect Tavern pub in West Street, Hoyland, is also holding an event to commemorate the anniversary and the Barnburgh and Harlington Village Carnival on June 8 is also being held with a focus on the D-Day anniversary, and organisers have asked people to attend in period costume, if possible.
In Rotherham town centre, the council will raise a flag at the town hall at 11am on June 6 and it will fly for a week to recognise the sacrifices made in the invasion of Europe.
The invasion saw troops from Britain, the USA and Canada storm five beaches in Normandy as the start of a push through northern Europe and into Germany.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.