Aviation sector set to land at Skills Street
The Vulcan to the Sky Trust is the latest business partner to be announced at South Yorkshire's Skills Street at Gulliver's Valley theme park, which aims to “revolutionise” how the region delivers work-related experiences and training for young people, schools, families, and educators.
The innovative centre – with core partners The Work-wise Foundation, Gulliver's Theme Parks and Resorts, and South Yorkshire Teaching Hub – will provide a hands-on approach to developing skills and inspiring and informing people of all ages about careers and the world of work across all industries.
Vulcan to the Sky Trust – known for having restored to flight XH558, the last flying Vulcan, in 2007 and displaying it at airshows until 2015 – is the latest organisation to announce a dedicated space at Skills Street.
Chief executive Marc Walters said: "VTST has a proud history of inspiring young people through engineering and aviation through our work with the iconic Vulcan XH558.
“Following the fantastic news that XH558 can remain at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we are thrilled to extend our work with education and skills and to be part of this important project for the region.”
Skills Street is part of a £20million Levelling Up investment secured by Rotherham Council to help improve the leisure economy and skills in the borough.