Austere alternative to the tradional mayor's buffet in Rotherham

IT MAY be pomp and tradition at Rotherham Town Hall for the annual mayor-making buffet on Saturday - but two councillors will be offering a more spartan alternative.

Independent Councillors Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodie Ryalls have a personal policy of declining hospitality at council events.

So, while the council follows tradition in the town centre, they will be throwing open their own offer of hospitality - the opportunity to join them for a slice of bread and dripping.

For any who recoil at the thought of dripping - regarded as a delicacy by previous generations - they will also have marge on hand.

They both represent the Dalton and Thrybergh Ward and are hosting their “Not The Mayor’s Buffet” at 1pm outside Gilbert’s Stores on Ridgeway, East Herringthorpe.

They suggest a £1 donation to the Community Pantry, a visiting van which provides heavily discounted groceries to locals, while they chat over a slice of bread.

“Jodie and I deal nearly daily with the impact of food poverty in our ward and have a policy of refusing town hall hospitality,” said Cllr Bennett-Sylvester.

“Last year we just hung around like Banquo’s Ghost, even had a Labour councillor make fun about the plate of food they had wouldn’t help improve council services so this year we’ve decided to keep making our point but hopefully help those who are struggling while councillors eat.” said Michael.

Cllr Ryalls added: “I’m told its nowhere near as bad as it used to be and that it’s only a small part of the budget but if we can find any money, whether its free tea and coffee for us or subsidising restaurants in Parliament while people in my community are going hungry its just wrong.”

The Community Pantry Van is a food waste charity where residents regardless of their benefit status can get a bag of groceries for £4, proving a lifeline to many who are struggling in Dalton, East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh and can be found on Tuesdays at 10am at the Leverton Way Centre in Dalton, 11.30am at Thrybergh Church Hall and Thursdays at 12.30pm in Mowbray Gardens Library.

“The van has high running costs this time of year due to having to keep produce chilled and frozen,” said Cllr Bennett-Sylvester.