Artist celebrates a decade of depicting local landmarks for children's hospice

Margaret Ellis with her Winter Walk at Ladybower Reservoir painting

AN AWARD-WINNING artist is celebrating a decade of depicting local landmarks for a children's hospice's annual Christmas card.

For the past ten years, Margaret Ellis has lovingly crafted watercolour designs for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s exclusive Christmas card range, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

This year’s scenic original shows families strolling along beside one of the largest reservoirs in the Peak District as the sun sets over the hills.

‘Winter Walk at Ladybower Reservoir’ joins her previous designs depicting local landmarks and areas including last year's Derbyshire village of Castleton, as well as the Peace Gardens, Chatsworth House and the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield.

And after overcoming health issues while painting this year, Margaret is looking forward to continuing to support the North Anston charity.

She said: “It was challenging to paint this year, due to me having cataracts in both eyes, but I was so pleased to complete the painting and hear how happy Bluebell Wood are with it.

“I have since had an operation on my eyes and the results are quite astounding, so I should be able to carry on doing Christmas card paintings in the future.”

The painting was inspired by the Run Through Ladybower Reservoir Trail Run event being held on October 12, which Bluebell Wood is the official charity partner for 2024.

The cards will be sold at the event and at various Christmas fundraising activities the team will be hosting.

Sam Wood, income generation and communications director at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are so grateful to Margaret for once again painting a stunning picture for our Christmas card this year, especially whilst she has had challenges with her health.

“Margaret’s designs are always popular among our supporters, and we are proud to have this exclusive design with such a nice representation of families and the beautiful Ladybower scenery.

“Every card we sell will help us support local children and families this Christmas.

Margaret’s work is often seen in many local galleries but this year, she has kindly gifted the original to Bluebell Wood, where it will be admired by staff and families supported by the hospice.

Find Margaret’s latest design on Bluebell Wood’s online shop www.bluebellwood.org/shop.