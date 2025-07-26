Approval for Dinnington children's home despite objections
The proposal, by Bravehearts Care, will see a large detached property on Swinston Hill Road converted into a care home for up to three children aged 11 to 17. It will be staffed around the clock.
Bravehearts Care founder Lee Hallam emphasised the positive role of children’s homes to councillors who went on to approve the plan. Mr Hallam described himself as a “former teenage tearaway” who turned his life around after joining the Royal Marines.
Since then, he has employed and supported hundreds of ex-service personnel, co-founding Linbrooke Services in 2002, which has grown into a successful SME employing more than 350 people.
“Our strategy is to provide good homes in good areas with good care,” Mr Hallam said. “We’ve even been fortunate enough to retain the former England rugby captain, who’s going to come in and work with the children [and] provide talks.”
Mr Hallam also addressed concerns from residents: “I’ve read all the complaints and concerns. I live in the adjacent area of South Anston. I’ll be in this home myself at least once a week, checking on things and making sure I’m liaising with the people on Swinston Hill and in and around that local area.
“The four shareholders in this business, three of them have worked for South Yorkshire Police.
"We are more than aware of the disruption that is caused in some homes. But this is a good area, and the reason we want this is we want to give these children a good chance to grow up in a good area with good care.”
The original application had been to accommodate four children, but was revised to three because of concerns about parking and traffic. Seventy three objections were submitted, with worries about road safety, potential noise, fears of anti-social behaviour, and the suitability of the area. Dinnington St John’s Town Council also formally opposed the scheme, citing a lack of clarity around safeguarding and operational details.
Some residents questioned whether the area was the right setting for vulnerable children.
A report by planning officers concluded the proposal met local and national planning policy, and noted the home would be regulated by Ofsted.
