'Amazing' creative opportunities for young people

The current cohort of young people undertaking traineeships through Children’s Capital of Culture - photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

FIVE young people from Rotherham are being given an “amazing” opportunity to develop their skills in the creative industries in South Yorkshire, thanks to the Children’s Capital of Culture programme.

The new cohort of trainees, aged 16-25, will complete paid placements of between nine and 12 months at organisations including Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, FLUX Rotherham, Children’s Capital of Culture, and Rotherham Music.

They join seven other young people who are completing existing traineeships, some of whom have had their contract extended, as well as another four trainees who have been offered new 'alumni' roles across the wider Children’s Capital of Culture programme.

Recruitment for a further 15 traineeships will take place over the coming months.

Sarah Christie, programme manager of Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “Since 2022, over 120 young people have been in paid employment across 17 different local organisations thanks to the Children’s Capital of Culture trainee scheme.

“This has allowed young people interested in a creative career path gain experience at some of Rotherham’s most progressive cultural organisations.

“Seventy per cent went onto further employment, education or training within three months of their traineeships ending.

“The trainee scheme is just one example of the amazing legacy we’re creating through Children’s Capital of Culture.

FLUX Rotherham has employed Quina Smith as a trainee community producer to work on a range of community-led arts, culture and creativity projects.

Maisie Dorlin has joined the Children’s Capital of Culture team as creative learning assistant, where she will develop a primary creative careers resource and manage the creative learning newsletter, amongst other projects.

Louise Webb and Mrat Frezghi have joined Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust as creative producers to work on opportunities including producing a range of videos for the trust.

William Harris has been recruited as music events trainee by Rotherham Music to work with the team, key creative partners, and young people across the borough to come up with ideas, and plan and deliver music-related activities.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for street scene and green spaces, Cllr Lynda Marshall, added: “The ultimate goal of Children’s Capital of Culture is to support more children and young people across the borough to create a bolder, more ambitious and creative future for themselves, increasing overall pride and aspiration in our borough and nurturing a skilled young workforce that can make a real difference to Rotherham’s future.”