Wentworth Woodhouse dials up the fun factor
To make the point, this summer it is being transformed into a House of Fun, specifically to please younger visitors.
When the preservation trust now responsible for developing the Fitzwilliam family’s former home took over in 2017, it was with a determination to ensure it could be enjoyed by those from all backgrounds - and age groups.
Eight years on and it now draws in 100,000 visitors a year, but fewer than 15 per cent of those care children - a figure Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust want to boost.
So they have taken Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture status as a springboard for action.
As a result, young people aged 12 to 20 have been asked to share their thoughts on the ‘big house’, before decisions were made on what to do next.
“They were very honest,”said Victoria Ryves, the Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement.
“They told us they didn’t think visiting the house would be fun for them - and that it was only for older people who like eating scones!
“They wanted it to be a place where they could play, hang out and be themselves.
“So we asked them to help us transform Wentworth Woodhouse into the House of Fun this summer. They are helping us to challenge people’s perceptions of our country house.”
The result is a play-focussed, interactive exhibition and programme of workshops and events which inform visitors of all ages about Wentworth Woodhouse’s history of parties and good times.
The concept came from a group of young Trainee Creative Producers who are working with Wentworth Woodhouse as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme, and the exhibition is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
Launching on August 5 in the State Rooms, it will feature contemporary sculpture, historic artworks, playful activities - and dressing up boxes for adults as well as children.
A highlight is the huge hang-out den called the Friendship Folly, a scaffold reinterpretation of the Rockingham Monument which Leeds play artist Pippa Hale created with the help of looked-after Rotherham children.
Various House of Fun events will continue until November.
For more information and tickets see: https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/house-of-fun-season/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.