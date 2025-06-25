Wentworth Woodhouse dials up the fun factor

COUNTY houses can sometimes appear just as stuffy as they are stately - but that charge could never be made against Wentworth Woodhouse.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make the point, this summer it is being transformed into a House of Fun, specifically to please younger visitors.

When the preservation trust now responsible for developing the Fitzwilliam family’s former home took over in 2017, it was with a determination to ensure it could be enjoyed by those from all backgrounds - and age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight years on and it now draws in 100,000 visitors a year, but fewer than 15 per cent of those care children - a figure Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust want to boost.

So they have taken Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture status as a springboard for action.

As a result, young people aged 12 to 20 have been asked to share their thoughts on the ‘big house’, before decisions were made on what to do next.

“They were very honest,”said Victoria Ryves, the Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They told us they didn’t think visiting the house would be fun for them - and that it was only for older people who like eating scones!

Carnvial atmosphere: Youngsters enjoying Wentworth Woodhouse

“They wanted it to be a place where they could play, hang out and be themselves.

“So we asked them to help us transform Wentworth Woodhouse into the House of Fun this summer. They are helping us to challenge people’s perceptions of our country house.”

The result is a play-focussed, interactive exhibition and programme of workshops and events which inform visitors of all ages about Wentworth Woodhouse’s history of parties and good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept came from a group of young Trainee Creative Producers who are working with Wentworth Woodhouse as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme, and the exhibition is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Good times: Proof that stately homes don't have to be stuffy

Launching on August 5 in the State Rooms, it will feature contemporary sculpture, historic artworks, playful activities - and dressing up boxes for adults as well as children.

A highlight is the huge hang-out den called the Friendship Folly, a scaffold reinterpretation of the Rockingham Monument which Leeds play artist Pippa Hale created with the help of looked-after Rotherham children.

Various House of Fun events will continue until November.

For more information and tickets see: https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/house-of-fun-season/