'Absolute star' James' marathon effort raises £1,300 for charities

James Parkin who travelled over 26 miles in his wheelchair to raise funds for Andy's Man Club, is seen with members of the Manvers Group - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A POPULAR member of a men's support group has been hailed an “absolute star” after completing the equivalent distance of a marathon in his wheelchair to raise money for two charities.

James Parkin (31) is affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle – which, for James, particularly affects the use of his hands and arms.

But the 31-year-old, who has been attending Andy's Man Club's Manvers group for the last 16 months, decided to set himself a challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart by travelling over 26 miles in his wheelchair.

James said: “I wanted to challenge myself to raise money for AMC as well as Pathfinders Neuromuscular Alliance.

“I completed it by going out over a number of days – and trying to steer a wheelchair with my hands in the cold winter weather was definitely a challenge but I wanted to prove I could do it for the two charities.”

James, from West Melton, raised £1,300 in total with £800 going to AMC and the remainder to Pathfinders.

He said: “Andy's Man Club is really important – it's a fantastic place to go and I know a lot of people there.

“Ever since I've been going, it's really helped me, just knowing you're not alone.

“It's great to just be able to talk, and, because there's no judgement, it's a safe place for everyone.

“It has a real sense of community.”

AMC is a national charity established in 2016 by Luke Ambler, whose brother-in-law took his own life.

The clubs offer free peer-to-peer support groups for men aged 18 and over to be open about the issues in their lives in a confidential space.

Rotherham facilitator Les Elvin said: “James is an absolute star and deserves full credit for his achievement.”

In Rotherham, AMC meets every Monday at 7pm, at Tesco Community Space in the town centre, The Centre at Brinsworth, Manvers Fire Station, and the Brooklands Club in Maltby.

Earlier this month, two more groups opened at the Old Colliery Offices in Kiveton, and Conisbrough Community Library, with a third expected n Swinton in February.