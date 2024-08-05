FLUX Rotherham's new hub on the High Street

A NEW 'Gathering Space' that celebrates creativity in Rotherham has opened in the town centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLUX Rotherham and WOW (Women of the World) Rotherham Year-Round have launched the new space at 34 High Street.

A spokesperson for FLUX – which is an Arts Council England Creative People and Places programme – said: “We hope it becomes a welcoming hub for individuals to come together for enriching discussions, engaging workshops, and delicious food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every month, we will host a WOW Rotherham Supper Club that invites community members to enjoy a meal prepared by local cooks while shaping their own WOW moments in Rotherham.

This monthly event creates a safe environment for dialogue and collaboration, encouraging attendees to discuss, plan, and develop their ideas for the WOW Rotherham programme.”The first Supper Club event will take place on Thursday, August 15 from 6pm-8.30pm.

Tickets are required – book via www.tinyurl.com/FluxSupper.

The FLUX spokesperson added: “In addition to the Supper Club, we will offer drop-in workshops including poetry and creative writing, making and installations, designed to help participants explore their creativity.

“These free workshops are open to all, and we encourage people to visit us, learn more about our work, and engage in the creative activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLUX Rotherham was one of the partners behind the recent three-day UPLIFT urban youth festival in the town centre along with other organisations including Rotherham Council, Children's Capital of Culture 2025 and Rotherham Music.

For more details about the new gathering space and FLUX's creative programme contact Noor Salih, creative engagement officer at FLUX Rotherham, at [email protected].