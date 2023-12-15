SEVENTY-EIGHT vehicles were stopped along static police check points in Aston and Swallownest, with 19 speed-related driving offences recorded.

The safer roads police operation in Aughton and Swallownest

Rotherham response officers carried out an operation on Wednesday (December 13) with officers engaging with drivers and members of the public following a number of recent serious and road traffic collisions.

Seventy-eight vehicles were stopped, with the drivers’ details and vehicle conditions checked.

One motorist was issued with a Traffic Offence Report for driving while using a mobile phone.

Officers also provided advice around ensuring vehicles are winter ready and driving in bad weather and requested, where legislation permitted, for drivers to complete a breathalyser test for alcohol.

No drivers were found to be driving over the prescribed limit.

South Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership carried out speed enforcement checks on local roads with 19 speed-related driving offences recorded.

One motorist had been driving at a speed of 64mph in a 50mph zone.

Sgt Benjamin Robinson said: “Nationally, we see an increase in the number of people taking risks by choosing to drive after consuming alcohol over the Christmas period.

“Unfortunately, this is no different within South Yorkshire and sadly we see an increase in the number of road traffic collisions that take place, contributed to by alcohol and/or drugs.