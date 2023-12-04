Man suffers life-threatening injuries in traffic collision
Emergency services attended the serious road traffic collision on Main Street in Swallownest on Friday (December 1) at 10.56pm following reports a white Transit van collided with a white Iveco van with a cherry picker loaded on the rear.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are believed to be life threatening.
“He is currently still being treated in hospital.
“A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged as his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
“A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
“He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Officers are now appealing for anyone with witnesses and those with dashcam or information, as well as any bus drivers in the area at the time to come forward and assist with the inquiry.
Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1020 of December 1 2023.
Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.