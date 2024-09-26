EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE: The stress of punctuation

YOU really don’t want to become one of those people who constantly moans about the younger generation, so before I do so, I offer something of an olive branch

He’s made a mistake, you may be thinking, but no, I have deliberately avoided the use of a full stop at the end of the opening sentence, but after this one will reintroduce said punctuation mark as to keep explaining why I haven’t used it would be about as irritating as the “guidance” on texting I read

It appears many people today, especially the younger generation, view using a full stop (and I presume other punctuation) as being overly formal, cold, a bit passive-aggressive, angry even and somehow concealing a hidden message full stop (written out in full as I ease myself back into the common form of a sentence)

Apparently the full stop should be replaced by a line break

Yes, really

A bit like a poem, you might say and, when you think about it, Shakespeare was hardly a grammar fascist

A tiny bit of research informs me this is no new phenomenon, early Greek and Latin texts often lacked any kind of punctuation and didn’t even have spaces between the words. No wonder hardly anyone bothered reading full stop

I get that sometimes the subtle nuances of a text don’t always come across – however the use of the simple word “fine” when you have just informed someone you are going to the pub for eight hours rather than cooking the dinner as you had promised can genuinely be taken as not being fine whether it ends with a . or not

If the recipient replies “fine” without a full stop I’m hardly going to breathe a sigh of relief that they haven’t replied “fine.” “Whoa, for a moment there...”

In a recent article in the Irish Examiner a writer stated: “When it comes from someone over the age of 30, I’ll take their full stop with a pinch of salt. I assume they just don’t know that those went out of fashion around the same time as MySpace and capris.”

They then went on to patronisingly telling “oldies” that the “art of texting” has moved on.

Yes, it has. Like the rest of communication, be it written or spoken, it is largely illiterate due to downright laziness, arrogance and stupidity. But to call someone out on it with a full stop would probably cause the poor spoilt little luvvies to take a week long phone break to recover themselves FULL STOP.

It’s not just full stop though, is it? It’s any punctuation, any correct spelling, any use of a sentence that can’t be replaced by a quick use of a few capped up letter. Well, it is IMHI

Language evolves and develops, we all know that, as does technology and anything else you care to mention, though not always in a good way.

And (yes, I start sentences with and and sometimes use the same word, such as and, twice in a row, and I’m fine beginning a new paragraph with because.

Because I can.

Some older readers won’t agree with this, as I don’t agree with younger ones regarding full stops, but I’m not about to start crying, pleading that I’m being bullied and need treatment.

FULL STOP POINT PARAGRAPH. THE END……..