EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE: The real problem isn't him, it's you

​YOU think he’s the problem, don’t you? But he’s not, it’s you.

​“I’m off down to the council to have a right go. I’m gonna give ‘em some reet grief. It’s wrong what they’ve done to me pal, they owe me hundreds. Are you wi’ mi…?” Phew, rescued by reception telling me I had an urgent phone call.

“I’ve been in London, had dinner with Rishi and Boris, and did I tell you about the time I nearly pulled Princess Diana?” I couldn’t be saved this time, none of us could because he had the power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first chap, pleasant enough, but in it for the long haul as he had time on his hands, lots of it, knew a sitting target when he saw one. I was easy prey, approaching the office, bag in hand, like an unsuspecting deer about to be killed off by a murderous big cat in an early scene in one of those wildlife crime documentaries that masquerade as a nature film.

It’s always the same. I’m attractive to people like this, in pubs, on the street, they come like honey to a bee. I don’t massively mind, they’re not dangerous, they just eat into your time. It’s the real nutjobs you need to watch and they’re not so easy to spot as they walk in suits and talk about how much they’ve got rather than what they haven’t. I’m popular with those types too.

I know you’re not allowed to use words like nutter or nutjob these days, but I reserve it, not for those with mental health difficulties (as may have been used in the past – the words loony and idiot were regular inclusions in the census), but for the aggressive, arrogant, entitled, nasty and rude who have no self awareness and nothing and no-one will ever tell them what they really are.

Before I go on, no it’s not you – I wouldn’t write it here or put it on social media if it was and I would add a qualifier that any resemblance to anyone alive or dead, blah, blah, blah...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is however, YOU, and I can say so because I know you’re not reading this and, well, even if you were, it would never occur to you because you’re such an,egotistical, thoughtless, cheating, money-grabbing, using, psychotic tosser you wouldn’t recognise your ugly face in your own ceiling mirror.

It’s a while ago now and you had managed to get in with someone of a similar dysfunctional personality. Perhaps that’s why you got on so well. You seemed okay at first. You both did. Then I remembered it had happened before.

The the harassment, the stealing of time, the lack of self awareness, the chipping away at the soul, and the belief that you were something better than anyone else without actually possessing any talent at all (Dunning-Kruger Syndrome) kicked in and you couldn’t hold back. You and him would walk over anyone to get what they wanted – only he was weaker than you and you knew it.

You went though. So did he. Probably to continue in the same way wherever you ended up, picking up more victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I see your picture sometimes, and you still have that smug smile, those eyes that beam self belief. You would be dangerous if you had the power and that is what you crave. You almost had it, but you weren’t clever enough because everything you did actually have had been given to you.

You will still look down at the guy going to the council to complain, but if you hadn’t been born into power and money they would be that person.