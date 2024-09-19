EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE: xxxxx

LOOK at me. Look, look. Over here.

Actually, please don’t. I’d rather not be noticed especially as I was sworn at and called an “ugly c-word" the last time I left the building, which was just minutes ago so I don’t think my looks have improved in any way since said judgement.

What is it about modern day society where everybody’s yelling but no-one has anything much of use to say?

They/we are posting pictures of food, glasses of wine, general nonsense and we’re shouting so loud – all of us – that no-one can hear the good that anyone is trying to impart.

There is so much “music” created by wannabes who have appeared on ironically labelled talent shows yet couldn’t write a song to save their lives. It doesn’t matter though, because if it doesn’t work out they will still be called celebrities, be sent to the jungle, appear on quiz shows and have their faces splattered all over the papers on a near daily basis.

The same goes with writers – and I’m guilty here. Anyone who can put pen to paper or finger to key is a writer or a social commentator these days. Dare I say it, a citizen journalist even.

“Look, here’s a video I made earlier when I accidentally tripped over and spilt my home-made soup all over myself lol. BTW you can find the recipe at...”

"Here’s another of me stuffing my face with pizza. No wonder I’m so fat! Cue responses along the lines of: “No you’re not, you’re gorgeous – heart emoji” and “I wouldn’t mind ****** you ***.” Response from post originator: “Oh you are cheeky, I can’t believe it.”

Yes you can, that’s why you put the video up there.

“Celebrities” who have created nothing worth hearing, reading, watching. Influencers, bloggers and vloggers with nothing to say. Every quiz show a “celebrity special”, every panel made up of nonentities masquerading as entities because they are allowed to.

These days they don’t want you to say anything or hear anything that might just change your mind about something. Watch a dumb film, listen to dumb music, read a stupid book because that’s all there is. The more of this that is pumped out there the less chance there is of you finding anything worthwhile.

Comedy, music, opinion, politics, news – it’s all watered down to make it easily digestible and to win as many ‘likes’ as possible. It’s the don’t likes we should be looking for but they are becoming increasingly hard to find.

Imagine punk being allowed to rear its head now, the political comedy of the 80s, the politicians of past decades able to have their say and books by the likes of Orwell, Dostoyevsky, Camus, Kerouak or Tolstoy being in the window of your local bookshop (If you have one!). No chance, not when there’s a new Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran album out, a Katie Price book to buy and politicians being taken out of their parties for voicing their own opinions.

The real influencers have been pushed aside. The new ones are imposters and they shout very loud.