EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE: No money for a chippy tea

It was a mobile phone conversation and it brought back memories of similar discussions that didn’t used to be carried out in public.

She had a work uniform on and was walking fast, he was asking where a certain pair of trousers were. She had washed and put them away. He needed them because he didn’t want to wear decent ones as he was going out to do the weeding.

That wasn’t what was going on though. Not what they were really talking about.

I’ve had a couple of periods of unemployment and felt a desperate need to justify what I was doing with my time. To myself? My partner? Parents? Friends? All of them.

Is it pride or lack of? Maybe. Is it guilt? Yes.

You feel bad. The rest are out at work and earning a living, putting food on the table as my dad used to say.

You don’t really feel you can say your plan for the day is to sit at home and watch the cricket, maybe have a couple of beers in the garden, read the paper and settle down for a bit of an afternoon nap.

The others, the grafters, want to see the results of your supposed endeavours or to pick apart the reasons behind the lack of them as, after all, they have been busy.

"I’ve Hoovered, swept up outside, been and got some milk, written another 800 words of my forthcoming novel that’s sure to be the one the publishing and film worlds have been waiting for.

"Oh, and I’ve recorded some more episodes of that Come Dine With Me programme you like.”

It’s not enough though. You haven’t brought in any cash. How are we going to pay for this, that and the other when only one of us is working?

You want to say that’s short-term thinking, you’re planning for the future, but you’re not really. You’re just trying to explain yourself, one day at a time.

I remember it well and I also recall my parents having such chats.

My dad would be put on short time at the factory and we would be hard up, but school would send us home with some form to fill in about a trip that cost a pound, a book that would be 50p, a reminder that the dinner money needed to be paid.

You never thought. You never considered why the regular Friday chippy tea was cancelled that week and you were staring down at a plate of something or other you didn’t like.

It was pressure, a lack of cash, managing the finances, prioritising, re-arranging what was paid and what wasn’t, but you didn’t know that. You were blissfully unaware – well, not that blissfully because the bloody chippy tea had gone AWOL again.

My mum had two jobs, while dad carried out bits of “unofficial work” (dry stone walling at one point) on his newly “awarded” days off, though I’m not sure he ever did the weeding.

The conversations around these issues took place indoors, usually away from the ears of my brother and I (how were they going to pay for that shiny new racing bike they had promised him?), and certainly not in a place in which people who might know my parents could hear.

"Okay,” the woman on the phone says, “you’ll just have to get them dirty again, won’t you?” She’s exasperated. He now feels he should have done the washing himself and is making a mental note to try not to get them too filthy or else his work in the garden will come back to bite him.

"It does need doing love,” he says.

"What does?”

"The weeding,” he replies, and adds almost resignedly, “and I’ll get the tea ready for when you get home”.