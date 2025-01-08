Police seek help as fears grow for missing boy

Missing: Muhammed

A THIRTEEN year old Rotherham boy has been missing for more than 24 hours, police have said.

The child, called Muhammed, was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday in the Herringthorpe area and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is believed he may now be in West Yorkshire.

He is described as of Pakistani heritage, five feet two inches tall, slim, with green eyes.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 886 of January 7,