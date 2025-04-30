Police appeal after serious road crash

Witnesses: Police are seeking those with information

A MOTORBIKE rider has life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a car on Barnsley Road in West Melton, Rotherham.

The crash happened soon after 11pm, on Barnsley Road, leaving the 46 year old rider badly hurt. He was taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating and have asked for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

Callers should dial 101 and quote incident number 1150, of April 29.

The injured man’s family have been made aware and and being supported by police.