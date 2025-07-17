Police investigating sex assault allegation from bus passenger

Police appeal: Officers want to find this man

POLICE are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a bus travelling from Conisbrough earlier this month.

They have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation/

South Yorkshire Police were told the incident occurred after a man got on the 221 service, travelling from Church Street, to Balby, at 11.15am on July 9.

During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

The man is described as aged 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and glasses.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of May 16, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. Telephone callers can reach their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or alternatively, a simple and secure anonymous online form can be filled in at https://orlo.uk/CbUOm