Police investigating sex assault allegation from bus passenger
They have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation/
South Yorkshire Police were told the incident occurred after a man got on the 221 service, travelling from Church Street, to Balby, at 11.15am on July 9.
During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
The man is described as aged 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and glasses.
Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of May 16, 2025.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. Telephone callers can reach their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or alternatively, a simple and secure anonymous online form can be filled in at https://orlo.uk/CbUOm